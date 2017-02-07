HOUSTON, Texas --It's an area considered a "food desert" where food options are limited, much less healthy food choices.
That's exactly why a man who goes by Stay True did something simple, yet noteworthy: he put up a fruit stand on a street corner there.
Featured at the stand: colorful collections of pineapples, blackberries and oranges, and large grapes, shiny and plump, just for starters.
He started the business, Fruit Life, in New Orleans and ran it there for ten months before he had to move to Houston. But he decided to open it here, selling a variety of fruits on a table in the Third Ward at the corner of Alabama St. and Tierwester St.
"I don't do it for the money," he said. Instead, he does it to help the community. "I do it for anyone who can get the benefits of this fruit."
A picture of his business was posted on Facebook. It was shared more than 2,600 times.
The man who posted the picture said the amount of attention was shocking.
"I was extremely surprised," Ed Pettitt said. "I've never posted something that went viral like that before."
"It's great he's selling fresh fruit bowls in Third Ward specifically, since it is considered a food desert," Ed Pettitt said.
Now others are stepping up, offering him business legal support and other services to help grow the business.
It was that picture that eventually made it back to Stay True when a customer showed him the post.
"I was actually really surprised when I saw it," Stay True said. "All I can do is say I'm grateful."
The stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and even provides curbside service.
You can find more about Fruit Life on its Facebook page or on Instagram.