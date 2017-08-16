Former camp counselor sentenced for downloading child porn

TRENTON, N.J. --A federal judge in New Jersey has sentenced a former summer camp counselor to 97 months in prison for downloading child pornography.
The judge on Tuesday also sentenced 28-year-old James Paroline of Red Bank to 10 years of supervised release.
Paroline had pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.
Prosecutors say the summer camp counselor and assistant at a nursery school accessed an underground online bulletin board and website dedicated to sexually explicit videos and images of children.
