Former camp counselor sentenced for downloading child porn

A federal judge in New Jersey has sentenced a former summer camp counselor to 97 months in prison for downloading child pornography.The judge on Tuesday also sentenced 28-year-old James Paroline of Red Bank to 10 years of supervised release.Paroline had pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.Prosecutors say the summer camp counselor and assistant at a nursery school accessed an underground online bulletin board and website dedicated to sexually explicit videos and images of children.----------