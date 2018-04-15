Funeral service Sunday for Marine from Huntingdon Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3338736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marine killed in helicopter crash makes final journey home. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5

It was an emotional procession Friday to honor a local service member who was one of four Marines killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month.Dozens of motorcycles accompanied his body to the site of his funeral in Montgomery County. The funeral will be held Sunday morning.From Dover Air Force Base, it was the beginning of Marine Captain Samuel Schultz's final journey home. One-hundred-nineteen miles, two hours up I-95 to the chapel in Trevose, just a few minutes from Huntingdon Valley where he grew up.The procession was escorted by the Warriors Watch Riders and the Leatherneck's motorcycle club.Tributes were made to the 28-year-old captain lining the highways, all the way up to his road home.Family friend Neil Gordon said, "Fire engines on the overpasses, people saluting in their cars, total great community support and love."Captain Schultz and three members of his crew perished in a helicopter crash last week in the southern California desert. The tragedy is still under investigation.His parents were brave and philosophical last week when I spoke with them. But the grief is setting in and they were not able to speak on camera. His brother Eric could not do it either.Lifelong friends filled the void.Gordon added, "They've had a lot of support from a lot of friends. The outpouring from the community has been tremendous. They're getting through it."Family friend Kathy Gendelman said, "Just beautiful family all around, his brother Eric, Sammy, and the entire family. They're just wonderful."Serving in the Marines and flying helicopters was the fulfilment of a lifelong dream for Sam Schultz. His grandfather was a World War II pilot. His father was a civilian pilot. He told me his son died doing what he wanted to do."He wanted to fly. He is adventurous, very outgoing, very considerate. He was compassionate and very respectful," added Gordon.The funeral service will be heled at Joseph Levine and Sons Memorial Chapel in Trevose.------