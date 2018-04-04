Melissa gets a French lesson at Acadia restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Behind the scenes with Melissa Magee and Sean Nevins at his Bella Vista restaurant Acadia. (WPVI)

Behind the scenes with Melissa Magee and Sean Nevins at his Bella Vista restaurant Acadia. The conversation goes from English to French without skipping a beat. Don't worry Melissa translates at the end.
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Top Stories
7 people indicted in connection to Kauffman murder case
AccuWeather: Midday Thunderstorms Possible, Windy Today
DA against moving Grandzol murder case to juvenile court
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Pottstown murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
New Philly Board of Education members announced
Trash truck crashes into parked cars in Grays Ferry
Show More
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Cosby defense says jury selection discriminatory
Police: Teen stabbed in fight over Instagram post
Joan from Delco shows up at 'Live With Kelly & Ryan'
House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
More News