2017 Year in Review: Our favorite places to see and things to do

This weekend FYI Philly is celebrating the end of a fabulous year. We'll take you back to some of our most memorable moments and revisit stories that were inspiring, fascinating and fun. We also look forward to the New Year with fun things to do on New Year's Eve and a refurbished sports club that will make the Eagles' postseason a big hit. Check out FYI Philly this Saturday at 7 p.m. and Happy New Year!

FYI PHILLY YEAR IN REVIEW
We look back at FYI Philly 2017, a great year of fascinating people, interesting places and fun things to do in our exciting city. We take a look at some of the stories that stood out.
Fun things that you didn't see during the 2017 FYI Season

FYI PHILLY OUTTAKES AND BLOOPERS
It's called the cutting room floor for a reason, but we pulled out some of our behind the scenes moments to share with you. We have so much fun making FYI Philly we wanted to share that some of those moments with you.

GIVING BACK COMPILATION
We met some inspiring entrepreneurs this year making it their business to give back to the community where they live. Karen Rogers shares some of the stirring stories of charity.

RALLY BEADS | FACEBOOK

NAPOLEON BURGER
4229 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
267 384 9800

PHILLY WHOLESALE PRODUCE MARKET | FACEBOOK
6700 Essington Ave., Philadelphia PA 19153
(215) 336-3003
Closed Saturdays; Sunday 10 a.m.-Monday 1 p.m.; Weekdays 10 PM - 1 PM (Or anytime by appointment)

THE SOULFULL RALLY BEADS | FACEBOOK
The Soulfull Project hot cereals are available nationally via Amazon and CIBO Gourmet Express Markets in airports across the country. Locally they are available at Wegmans and will be available at Giant in early 2018.

FOOD BANK OF SOUTH JERSEY | FACEBOOK
1501 John Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110

NEW YEAR'S EVE FIREWORKS
Watching the fireworks over the Delaware has become a huge Philly tradition. Here are some spots to make the night even more of a blast.
BATTLESHIP N.J.

WATCH PARTIES
Deck opens two hours before 6 p.m. and midnight fireworks for guests to come onboard. $10 donation with proceeds going to the ongoing restoration of the Battleship, a non-profit museum and memorial.
100 Clinton St., Camden, NJ 08103 (866)-877-6262 ext. 108

OVERNIGHT STAY
Adults with a child 6-18 in tow can spend the night onboard the ship, sleeping in the sailor's bunks and eating in the mess hall.
OVERNIGHTS

SUGARHOUSE CASINO
FIREWORKS WATCH PARTY
Free in the Fishtown Hops Beer Garden
1001 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

NEW YEAR"S EVE BASH
SugarHouse Event Center, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tickets are $100
BASH EVENTS

VESPER SPORTING CLUB
Football season is kicking into high gear, and if you can't get to the game, there's a new club that offers the next best thing.
VESPER SPORTING CLUB | FACEBOOK
223 S. Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

FIFTY BEST BARS
Alicia Vitarelli highlights some newcomers to Philadelphia Magazine's list of 50 Best Bars.

Best Cocktail, Assassin's Handbook
FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY | FACEBOOK
261 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 546-4232

FILIPPO PALIZZI SOCIAL CLUB
1408 S 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
SECOND DISTRICT BREWING | FACEBOOK
1939 S. Bancroft Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145
(215) 575-5900

ROYAL SUSHI AND IZAKAYA | FACEBOOK
780-782 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147
(267) 909-9002

RAY'S HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAR | FACEBOOK
1200 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147
(215) 365-1169

WARMING THINGS UP
Tamala Edwards rounds up a few hot items that will warm you up this winter.

ST. LUCIFER FOODS | FACEBOOK
P.O. Box 165 Royersford, PA 19468 USA

DAD'S HAT PENNSYLVANIA RYE WHISKEY
925 Canal St, Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 781-8300

RICHBORO COFFEE | FACEBOOK
130 Almshouse Rd., STE# 20, Richboro, PA 18954

FYI LOVES THE ARTS
The epic blockbuster "Les Miserables" is coming to the Academy of Music, the latest offering from Broadway Philadelphia. It's the classic story and score with a whole new set design.
BROADWAY PHILADELPHIA: LES MISERABLES
Academy of Music, South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
SHOW: January 9-21 -- BUY TICKETS

SHELTER ME
The Philadelphia Bully Crew is an extension of the New York Bully Crew, and their passion is giving animals the love they deserve and finding them forever homes.
PHILLY BULLY CREW | INSTAGRAM

