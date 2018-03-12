FYI PHILLY

Ballet X Spring Series 2018

A choreographer who worked with Beyonce is heading up Ballet X. (WPVI)

Ballet X Spring Series 2018
One of Beyonce's choreographers is bringing his experience back to Philadelphia for the BalletX Spring Series. Melissa Magee previews the show.
BalletX | Facebook | Instagram: balletx_philadelphia
Wilma Theater (March 7-18)
265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Darrell Grand Moultrie: Darrellgrandmoultrie.com/

----------
