Parx Casino has just undergone a $50M expansion with new restaurants, a new event center and a new poker room. Melissa Magee takes the tour.
Parx Casino | Facebook
2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
1.888.LUV.PAR
Other locations
Parx Casino Xcite Center | Liberty Bell Gastropub | Oliveto
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly X
Inside the Parx Casino expansion
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
Top Stories
More News