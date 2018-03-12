Mom Mom's, Mama's Meatballs take their restaurants indoors

Two restaurants that took their mobile business indoors. (WPVI)


We visit Mom Mom's Kitchen and Mama's Meatballs, two mobile vendors who just opened their own brick and mortar locations.

Mom Mom's Kitchen | Facebook
2551 Orthodox St, Philadelphia, PA 19137
(215) 613-7781

Mama's Meatballs | Facebook
2673 Haddonfield Road, Pennsauken, NJ 08110
(856) 438-5674


