Giant inflatable duck joins traffic rolling down Iowa street

EMBED </>More Videos

The commute on SE 6th Street in Des Moines got a little dicey Thursday after some major rubbernecking. (WLS)

DES MOINES, Iowa --
Stop, duck, and roll!

The commute on SE 6th Street in Des Moines got a little dicey Thursday after some major rubbernecking.

A giant inflatable rubber duck wearing giant inflatable sunglasses rolled on its side down the lanes of an Iowa street as cars drove by in the opposite lane. One car going the same direction even had to maneuver around the colossal commuter.

"The car behind is like, 'What am I supposed to do right now?'" one witness says in the video.

Curious onlooker Marc Wallace filmed the incident from inside as Stevie Wonder's "Uptight (Everything is Alright)" played in the background while the massive mallard rolled into light poles and mailboxes.

One witness says the untethered balloon had been displayed to promote a local duck derby that raises money for youth services.

Who gets the bill for any damage in the fowl incident is as yet unknown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbizarreviral videoIowa
Top Stories
Rep. Meehan resigns from office, pledges to pay back $39,000
Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree
Truck crash jams traffic on I-95 in NE Philly
Philly crime boss Joey Merlino pleads guilty, avoids retrial
Body found on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia
'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize
Cautious Optimism in Philly After Historic Korean Summit
Show More
Del. woman charged with making meth in moving car
Father, son indicted in NJ brawl that ended in fatal stabbing
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Troubleshooters: Dress Disaster & Appliance Nightmare
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
More News