Girl jumps out of moving SUV to escape carjacker

Surveillance video captured the moment a young girl jumped out of the back seat of her father's moving SUV to get away from a carjacker.
Police say Mark Beasanski was pumping gas in Aurora, Illinois early Friday morning, when a man jumped into the SUV.
Beasanski's 11-year-old daughter Kayla was in the back seat.
She jumped out as the vehicle pulled away.
Luckily, she was not hurt.
Police caught up with the 20-year-old suspect about an hour later.
They are still looking for an accomplice.
