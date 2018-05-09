CARJACKING

Girl jumps out of moving SUV to escape carjacker

Young girl jumps out of car to escape carjacker. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

Surveillance video captured the moment a young girl jumped out of the back seat of her father's moving SUV to get away from a carjacker.

Police say Mark Beasanski was pumping gas in Aurora, Illinois early Friday morning, when a man jumped into the SUV.

Beasanski's 11-year-old daughter Kayla was in the back seat.

She jumped out as the vehicle pulled away.

Luckily, she was not hurt.

Police caught up with the 20-year-old suspect about an hour later.

They are still looking for an accomplice.

------
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
