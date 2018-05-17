Good Samaritan helps shooting victim in Grays Ferry

A Good Samaritan is being credited for aiding a gunshot victim in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.Police say the 32-year-old victim had been shot in the chest around 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of 30th and Reed streets.When officers arrived they were told by the civilian that he was toting a gunshot victim.Those officers then rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.He is listed in critical condition.So far there are no arrests or word on a motive.------