Grieving mom wants to bring son's killer to justice

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A grieving mother is seeking justice and making a plea to find her son's killer.

Donna Latorre says her son Joseph, a father of two who went by the nickname "Reds," was out the night of July 4, 2017.

"He was running up, as far as I know, to get a couple of loosies, cigarettes up at the corner," Donna said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Brown Street in Chester, Delaware County for shots fired.

They found Joseph lying in the street next to a blue Dodge Duran.

"His oldest daughter's mother called me, and I called my son-in-law who is a Prospect Park cop, and he went down there for me and identified Joe's body," Donna said.
Donna says the last time she saw her son he said, "Love you, Mom."

She still can't believe he's gone.

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering up to $5,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.
Donna says her heart aches most for her two granddaughters.

"He loved them very much, they were his princesses, he loved them so much and they were robbed of the things that could have been for them," Donna said.

