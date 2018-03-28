Hawk gets caught in car grille in Lancaster County

EMBED </>More Videos

Hawk gets caught in car grille in Lancaster County. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

Ephrata, Pa. (WPVI) --
A woman driving along in Lancaster County says a large hawk swooped down in front of her vehicle and it got stuck in the grille.

She made sure she got proof of the incident.

A photo was taken by Ephrata Police officers who responded to the driver's call about the bird.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Exactly how the hawk got lodged like this isn't known, but after a short time, the bird managed to free itself and flew off.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshawkcarLancaster County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family members charged in fatal neglect of elderly man
Investigation reveals more about owner of building in deadly fire
Wilmington house fire claims second victim
'Nova hits the road to the Final Four
AccuWeather: Surge of spring warmth for a day
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Wife of man arrested in Mexico with Allentown teen files for divorce
Former Disney star joins White House press team
Show More
David Shulkin is out as the head of the VA
2 arrested in Lower Merion fentanyl/carfentanil bust
Judge drops involuntary manslaughter charges in Tim Piazza death case
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Investigation reveals more about owner of building in deadly fire
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
More Video