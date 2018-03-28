A woman driving along in Lancaster County says a large hawk swooped down in front of her vehicle and it got stuck in the grille.She made sure she got proof of the incident.A photo was taken by Ephrata Police officers who responded to the driver's call about the bird.It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.Exactly how the hawk got lodged like this isn't known, but after a short time, the bird managed to free itself and flew off.------