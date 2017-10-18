Facebook LIVE video chat with Main Line Health, October 23rd, 6-6:30pm

As the weather starts to cool, you might find yourself having trouble waking up in the morning or tossing and turning throughout the night. How does what happens with the weather affect your sleep, and what can you do to combat it? Tune in to Facebook on Monday, October 23rd from 6-6:30pm to join our LIVE Facebook video chat. Check back here for the link.
SPEAKER: Gaurav Patel, MD; Pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist at Riddle Hospital, part of Main Line Health
Related Topics:
healthMain Line Health
healthMain Line Health