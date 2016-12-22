HEALTH & FITNESS

11-year-old cancer patient freezes ovary
EMBED </>More News Videos

The parents of a young cancer patient made a big decision for their daughter that has a lot of people talking. (WPVI)

CINCINNATI (WPVI) --
The parents of a young cancer patient made a big decision for their daughter that has a lot of people talking.

Three years ago, when Kayleigh Hogan was 8, she was undergoing radiation and chemotherapy following the removal of a cancerous tumor in her head.

The doctors at Cincinnati Children's hospital suggested ovary removal to preserve Kayleigh's future fertility.

So to make sure their little girl has a chance to one day become a mother, they made the decision to remove and freze one of her ovaries.

Kayleigh's parents say the decision was easy.

"We found out about six months ago that her other ovary that's left in her is damaged," said Kayleigh's mom, Chrtistina Hogan, "so if we wouldn't have done this procedure, there's a good chance she might not be able to have kids later."

Doctors say they have started recommending it as a way to preserve the chance of parenthood in the future.
Related Topics:
healthcancerovarian cancerfertilitychildrenu.s. & worldbig talkerstrendingOhio
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
6abc.com Live Video Chat with Penn Medicine: Lung Cancer: Prevention, Treatment & More
New technology helps wrinkle filler have longer-lasting effects
Art of Aging: Macy's Christmas Light Show
Too much overindulgence can lead to holiday heart syndrome
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Missing Abington teen's dismembered remains found
I-76 ramp to I-295 in Bellmawr shutdown after serious accident
Children home when mother was fatally shot in Camden apartment
Kensington crack down nets 170 arrests (PHOTOS)
Jan. 2018: Pa. driver's license not valid ID for air travel
Woman caught on camera taking dropped wallet at Walmart
VIDEO: Holiday travel rush begins at Philly Int'l Airport
Show More
7-Eleven robber armed with kitchen knife caught on camera
Del. counselor pleads guilty in child sex abuse case
Mayor Kenney debuts council to combat crime against Asian communities
Ikea reaches $50M settlement in toddler deaths from dressers
Men removed from JetBlue flight with Ivanka Trump aboard
More News
Top Video
Missing Abington teen's dismembered remains found
VIDEO: Holiday travel rush begins at Philly Int'l Airport
Mother from Coatesville of MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found dead
Racist rant in Kentucky JC Penney goes viral
More Video