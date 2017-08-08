HEALTH & FITNESS

1st case of West Nile Virus reported in Pa. this year

EMBED </>More Videos

080817-wpvi-west-nile-pa-11pm-vid (WPVI)

Pennsylvania is reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year.

The person who was infected lives in Montgomery County.

Health officials are not disclosing any other details about the patient but say this news should serve as a reminder to take proper precautions to avoid mosquitoes this summer.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpa. newswest nile virus
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Colorectal cancer still rising in younger adults
New immunization requirements for all Pennsylvania students
Woman has swallowed braces wire surgically removed 10 years later
Consumer Reports: Getting rid of lice without harsh chemicals
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police investigate deadly incident at Tropicana Atlantic City
Man gunned down outside home in West Goshen
Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats of fire
Northeast Phila. rooftop burglar on the loose
Drug suspect who taunted Bensalem police in custody
AccuWeather: Midweek Sunshine
For 1st time, Mega Millions & Powerball top $300M
NJ newlyweds want to meet wedding crashing couple who left $1 gift
Show More
4 arrested after Plymouth Meeting home invasion, standoff
Man shot while sitting on steps in Hunting Park
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Customers charged Philly beverage tax at Delco Wendy's
Police: NJ mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: NJ mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats of fire
Company brings shrimp farming to Pennsauken, NJ
More Video