1st case of West Nile Virus reported in Pa. this year

Pennsylvania is reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year.
The person who was infected lives in Montgomery County.
Health officials are not disclosing any other details about the patient but say this news should serve as a reminder to take proper precautions to avoid mosquitoes this summer.
