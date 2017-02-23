2 more flu deaths reported in Delaware

Health officials say two more people in Delaware have died after contracting the flu.Delaware Health and Social Services said in a news release Thursday that an 86-year-old Kent County man and a 90-year-old New Castle County man died earlier this month. Both had multiple underlying health conditions.The department says this month's deaths bring the number of people who died of flu in Delaware this season to five.But in Pennsylvania, the flu epidemic has finally peaked, with cases dropping sharply last week.Still, doctors say the virus will be around for weeks to come.------