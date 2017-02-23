HEALTH & FITNESS

2 more flu deaths reported in Delaware

EMBED </>More News Videos

Health officials say two more people in Delaware have died after contracting the flu. (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. --
Health officials say two more people in Delaware have died after contracting the flu.

Delaware Health and Social Services said in a news release Thursday that an 86-year-old Kent County man and a 90-year-old New Castle County man died earlier this month. Both had multiple underlying health conditions.

The department says this month's deaths bring the number of people who died of flu in Delaware this season to five.

But in Pennsylvania, the flu epidemic has finally peaked, with cases dropping sharply last week.

Still, doctors say the virus will be around for weeks to come.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdelaware newsfluDover
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Experts: Itchy eyes, running nose may be allergies
More produce = longer life, researchers say
Early birds may eat healthier than night owls
LIVE Chat on 2/23: Menopause Matters: Women's Heart Disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: School worker showed indecent images of herself
ESPN: 76ers trading Nerlens Noel to Mavericks
Police: Kids found in filthy Morrisville home, 5 arrested
Driver suffers medical emergency, slams into Newark, Del. home
Washington Township High School grad's film gets Oscar nom
Firefighters battle building fire in Logan Township
Senate panel eyes Delaware prison working conditions
Show More
Philadelphia Schools: Our transgender bathroom policy remains
Pete Rose on ballot for Phillies Wall of Fame
Laptop bursts into flames in Chesco home
AccuWeather: Springtime in February Continues
6 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Deptford Twp.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Laptop bursts into flames in Chesco home
Senate panel eyes Del. prison working conditions
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
More Video