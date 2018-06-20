HEALTH & FITNESS

3 health and wellness events worth a visit in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Duffy Brook/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a free outdoor barre class to a yoga session with adoptable puppies, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Free barre session at Commerce Square





Kick off the summer season with a butt-kicking workout with barre3. Part of the studio's summer series, the class will take place in the outdoor courtyard at Commerce Square. Bring a yoga mat and towel, expect to feel the burn and possibly win some prizes.

When: Thursday, June 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Commerce Square, 2005 Market St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Daybreaker party at The Divine Lorraine Hotel





Greet your weekend with a Saturday morning dance party at The Divine Lorraine Hotel. The newly reopened hotel, built in the late 1880s, was one of the first racially integrated hotels in the U.S.

While the yoga session has already sold out, there's still time to snag tickets to the follow-up dance party, which will transport revelers back in time to the historic hotel's heyday: the jazzy 1920s.

When: Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: The Divine Lorraine Hotel, 699 N. Broad St.
Admission: $18.45-$25 for Just Dance tickets
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Puppy yoga at The Logan Hotel





Practice your downward dog with real-life dogs. Morris Animal Refuge and Amrita Yoga & Wellness will host two sessions, crawling with adoptable puppies, in the courtyard of The Logan Hotel adoptable puppies. All donations will benefit the shelter.

When: Sunday, June 24, 1-4 p.m.
Where: The Logan Hotel Courtyard, One Logan Square
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodline
HEALTH & FITNESS
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
Lower body burner challenge - Today's Fitness Tip
Your back-to-school medical checklist for kids and student athletes
After 227lb weight loss, 23-year-old tries to inspire others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News