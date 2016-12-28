6abc Live Video chat: Is Plastic Surgery Right for Me?

Plastic surgery is an option that has helped many to achieve a level of confidence that they desire. Have you been considering plastic surgery, but feel overwhelmed by all the options? Whether it's a full body liposuction and tummy tuck or simply Botox injections, Einstein's talented plastic surgery team is here to answer all your questions.Dr. Liebman is an Attending Physician of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Einstein Healthcare Network. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery.Dr. Liebman has published abstracts in peer-reviewed journals and received numerous awards from honors societies. Dr. Liebman obtained his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia.He completed his residency in General Surgery at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, as well as his fellowship training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.Areas Of Interest:Hand/Wrist SurgeryMaxillofacial SurgeryReconstructive Facial Surgery