HEALTH & FITNESS

6abc Live Video chat: Is Plastic Surgery Right for Me?

January 19, 2017 at 4 p.m.
Plastic surgery is an option that has helped many to achieve a level of confidence that they desire. Have you been considering plastic surgery, but feel overwhelmed by all the options? Whether it's a full body liposuction and tummy tuck or simply Botox injections, Einstein's talented plastic surgery team is here to answer all your questions.

Jared Liebman, MD

Dr. Liebman is an Attending Physician of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Einstein Healthcare Network. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery.
Dr. Liebman has published abstracts in peer-reviewed journals and received numerous awards from honors societies. Dr. Liebman obtained his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia.
He completed his residency in General Surgery at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, as well as his fellowship training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Daniel Westawski, MD

Areas Of Interest:
Hand/Wrist Surgery
Maxillofacial Surgery
Reconstructive Facial Surgery

Related Topics:
healthEinstein chat
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Ways yoga can help you ward off colds
Do's and don'ts for exercising while sick
Trying the new sports gear - without injuries
From singing cards to cameras and remote controls, keep tiny batteries safe
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Strong police presence following Philadelphia Mills melee
Woman in custody for deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Police turn to technology in search of Delco home for missing woman
Large sinkhole forces evacuations in Bethlehem
Man killed, firefighters hurt in Fishtown blaze
VIDEO: Mummers prep for strut down Broad Street
VIDEO: Skiers back in action on Pa. slopes
Show More
Kerry Defends 2-State Solution as 'Only' Path to Peace for Israelis and Palestinians
Police: Ex-student who fathered son with teacher killed both
Donald Trump Can't Stop Talking About the Election
Bicyclist hurt after colliding with car in Camden
Nothing found after police dig Delco home for missing woman
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos