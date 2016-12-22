6abc.com Live Video Chat with Penn Medicine: Lung Cancer: Prevention, Treatment & More

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. When detected early, it is also one of the most treatable types of cancer.If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with lung cancer, it's more important than ever to ask the right questions. Join our multi-disciplinary team of Lung Cancer specialists on Tuesday, January 10th from 4:00-5:00pm as we discuss and answer your questions on prevention, diagnosis and personalized treatment plans for lung cancer care.Dr. Berman is the Associate Director, Clinical, for Penn Center's for Precision Medicine and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology.Dr. Berman completed her undergraduate work at Harvard University in chemistry and medical school and residency at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, where she also received her Master of Science in Clinical Epidemiology with a focus on clinical trials.She specializes in the treatment of patients with lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies with photon and proton radiation therapy. Dr. Berman leads research programs in translational thoracic radiation oncology, including understanding the implications of molecular genomics on radiotherapy, and clinical trials incorporating radiosensitizers and protectors with multi-modality therapy. She is a member of the ITMIG Thymic Carcinoma Workgroup, Penn Thoracic Cancer Service Line Committee, and on the Editorial Board of RadOnc Questions and Frontiers in Oncology.Lung CancerLung Carcinoid TumorNon-Small Cell Lung CancerSmall Cell Lung CancerRadiation TreatmentDr. Jarrar is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Surgery within the Division of Thoracic Surgery at Penn Medicine.Dr. Jarrar received his medical degree from Ludwig-Maximilian University School of Medicine. After completing his surgical residency at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama, he fulfilled a thoracic fellowship at Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts.Dr. Jarrar brings extensive experience and expertise in several areas of chest disease including Esophageal Cancer, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Chest Wall Tumors, Robotic Chest Surgery and Lung Cancer. In addition, he has established regional lung cancer screening programs and published on this and several topics related to chest disease. A member of various professional societies and committees, including the American College of Chest Physicians and the Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society, Dr. Jarrar continues to present at numerous national and international conferences.Lung CancerMinimally Invasive Chest/Thoracic SurgeryLung NodulesThymectomyDr. Alley is the Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology Division at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and the Co-Director of the Penn Mesothelioma and Pleural Program.Dr. Alley received his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, followed by a fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is board certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine.Dr. Alley specializes in thoracic malignancies and works with the pleural malignancies team in the multi-disciplinary management of patients with malignant mesothelioma. Dr. Alley currently serves as Principal Investigator and Co-Investigator on multiple ongoing and planned clinical trials for patients with mesothelioma at the Abramson Cancer Center. He is in charge of administering chemotherapy and other systemic treatments in the management of patients with mesothelioma and pleural malignancies.Lung CancerMesotheliomaThymoma and Thymic Carcinoma