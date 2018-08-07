HEALTH & FITNESS

Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?

Young athletes don't need sports drinks: Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on August 7, 2018.

School sports practices are underway, and a lot of those young athletes rely on sports drinks for hydration.

Families often think the drinks are a healthy alternative to soda, but dietitians say most have about the same amount of sugar as soda.

And contrary to what parents think, kids don't need the extra carbohydrates and electrolytes.

"Although it might have some added vitamins and minerals that some other products don't have, it's still basically liquid sugar, and children, especially those who are sedentary, do not need additional sugar-sweetened beverages," said Diane Schnee, R.D..

Most kids just need extra water and for extra carbs after intense exercise, they'll do fine with fresh or dried fruit.

