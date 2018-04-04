Are standing desks better for your waistline?

You have probably heard that too much sitting is bad for your health, so some people opt to get those fancy standing desks. But will they make a difference when it comes to your waistline?Researchers put it to the test.They found an average weight person could burn about 50 more calories a day by standing, instead of sitting for six hours. That doesn't sound like a lot, but if you add it up, over the year it could help burn five pounds of fat - as long as you don't go over on eating more calories.But you don't need a standing desk,you could get the same effect by walking an extra eight minutes for women, 14 minutes for men per day.The bottom line is any movement is better than just sitting for hours. And if you're trying to lose weight, make a plan to move even more."First is to do those 10,000 steps a day. After you master that, the thirty minutes of resistance exercise - especially the core - and then, the third thing is to go into cardio, and fourth is jumping," said Dr. Michael Roisen, Internal Medicine Specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.And if you have a desk job, here's some ways to make sure you're not sitting the whole time.- Make calls on your mobile phone so you can get up and walk while you talk.- Instead of only sending emails, get up and walk over to a co-worker- Set an alarm to get up at least every hour.------