ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Couple transforms yard into butterfly garden

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Couple transforms yard into butterfly garden. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUDERTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A local couple in their later years has transformed a beautiful garden for all to enjoy.

Butterflies are a beautiful addition to any backyard garden but the Monarch butterfly population has been declining for decades.

Dave and Audrey Harding are spending their retirement years working to save the species.

They have a butterfly house outside their own home in Souderton.

"This morning I picked some fresh flowers for them so they're all excited about that," said Audrey.

Within this protected environment, the butterflies lay their eggs, creating the next generation.

The Hardings devotion to butterflies was sparked by their granddaughter's fascination with the insects.

"it was like, grammie and pop pop come see this, wanted us to go looking for caterpillars with them so we got interested," said Dave.

And when they learned of the sharp decline of the Monarch population, they decided to do what they could.

They have shoeboxes full of colorful caterpillars munching on milkweed.

And they nurture the creatures through the entire lifecycle.

"And it's just changed our lives," added Dave.

The Hardings have turned their yard into an official Monarch habitat planted with various milkweeds and flowers.

"So there's always something going on for them when they fly onto your property," said Dave.

Human visitors are welcome too, especially children.

"I like to tell the boys and girls that what you do really matters," said Dave.

The Hardings also have an education program and take the butterflies to local schools.

"We try to encourage people to plant milkweed and nectar flowers," said Audrey.

It's their contribution to making the world a better place.

Monarchs are called the symbol of hope and the world has a lot of hopelessness," said Dave.

Audrey added, "Every time you see a butterfly emerge from the chrysalis it's just like a little miracle."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthart of agingsenior citizens
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART OF AGING
Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Art of Aging: Senior meets challenge after challenge
Art of Aging: Man turns copper artist after Alzheimer's diagnose
More art of aging
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases
Temple Hospital using new tool to more accurately diagnose esophageal cancer
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News