ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Historic Pineville Tavern starting new chapter in Fishtown

Art of Aging: Pineville Tavern - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at noon on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

FISHTOWN (WPVI) --
The Pineville Tavern has been a landmark in Bucks County for nearly three centuries and now, thanks to a retired painter and his son, the legendary restaurant is starting a new chapter in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.

"And what we started with was a tavern with a limited menu and what we eventually evolved into was a full-service restaurant," said owner, Andrew Abruzzese.

The Abruzzese's bought the landmark in 1989 when Andrew went from painting contractor to restauranteur.

"I always loved to cook, I grew up cooking. I learned a lot from my father," he said.

The building dates back to 1742 but that's not the only thing that is old school about this family business.

"We still make everything from scratch - from salad dressings to soups, to cutting our own steaks, making our own pastas," said Drew Abruzzese, Director of Operations.

Now the Pineville Tavern is branching out and Andrew came out of retirement to help his son, Drew, launch Pineville Fishtown - a new venture coming to East Huntington Street.

"We fell in love with the neighborhood. I'm from Little Italy in Baltimore so I felt at home immediately," said Andrew.

Pineville Fishtown will be less tavern and more lounge, but the food will be familiar.

"Homemade ravioli, meatballs, marinara sauce, sandwiches - we make incredible sandwiches," said Andrew.

"And a lot of people who come here, come here for the experience and not just for the food or for the atmosphere. You know, like I said, part of our family, it's like eating at grandmom's house," added Drew.

"It's the little things and I love the restaurant business because I make so many people happy," said Andrew.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
