HEALTH & FITNESS

Art of Aging: Retiree finds his dream job

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Retiree finds his dream job. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
When Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution opened last year in Old City, a local retiree saw a new opportunity.

Jack Gilligan has been a history buff all of his life. When he retired from the insurance industry, he wanted to continue working.

He landed what he calls his dream job, a guest services associate at the Museum of the American Revolution.

"I'm just fascinated with American history, really, all phases of it. In my entire working life, this is the most meaningful and memorable thing that I've done," he said.

The Museum tells the full story of the Revolutionary War.

"We talk about the role of Native Americans and African Americans in the Revolution, and that's one of the things that makes us so unique," said Gilligan.

He continues, "There is a definite emotional response to what we present here. Many times people are in tears, it's so powerful."

And there's no mistaking Gilligan's passion for his subject.

"We are telling the story, not a story, and it's not a fake story. It's our history, warts and all The American Revolution changed the world. You're going to see the actual tent that Washington used during the war," said Gilligan.

And in sharing that story, Gilligan is writing the next chapter of his own history.

"There's always a second act, and it's not necessarily the last act," he said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthphilly newsart of agingsocietysenior citizensseniorsmuseumsmuseum of the american revolution
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Picnic table booty lifts - Today's Tip
Wireless wearable sensor prevents hospital bed sores
1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
Beauty queen goes through long surgery after face paralyzed by stroke
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Argument among workers led to fatal airport stabbing
Officials: Person of interest in Churchville murders died of drug overdose
Bags worth $112,000 stolen from KoP Mall, suspects sought
Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak
Board rescinds Bill Cosby's Marian Anderson Award
Wife: 'Mob justice, not real justice' convicted Bill Cosby
2 men arrested at Starbucks speak with GMA after settlement reached
AccuWeather: Record Heat Today. More Comfortable This Weekend
Show More
1 dead, 4 wounded in violent night in Philadelphia
Murder investigation in Aston Township
Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video
North, South Korea combine teams at table tennis worlds
Boy, 3, critical after North Philadelphia hit-and-run
More News