Art of Aging: Still Got It, a magazine for senior ladies.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As we age, the drive to create and to be productive does not fade. Meet a group of senior ladies who are learning photography and expressing their inner fashionista.

Sheena Garcia teaches art and mixed media at Allegheny Senior Center. Her students decided to apply her lessons and create a magazine for senior ladies.

Eighty-year-old Almeda Eiland said, "And we came up with "Still Got It."

Betty Jean Garner, 72-years-old said, "This was something different, very inspiring for seniors to let the young people know. We still got it."

The chance to show some style is nothing new to these women.

"Fashion is very important to us, I grew up with fashion. My family taught me how to dress," said Garner.

"So we decided that we would show what is comfortable for us," added Eiland.

Seventy-nine-year-old Yvonne S. White Jones said, "Fashion means that I can express myself."

And the women of "Still Got It" hope it encourages other seniors to do the same.

Ella Square, 88-years-old said, "If you look at the magazine and see us all dolled up, they say, 'I can do that, too."

Sheena Garcia, Art and Mixed Media Instructor at Allegheny Senior Center said, "We didn't ask anybody to pose, we just had the seniors be themselves, turn around, laugh, throw your head back and just have a ball."

Jackie Wiley, Center Manager at Allegheny Senior Center said, "And It really does increase self-esteem, It keeps them talking to other members, they meet new friends."

