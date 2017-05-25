Art of Aging: Teaching children computer literacy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2035401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Art of Aging: Treating ovarian cancer. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at noon on May 18, 2017.

Computer Literacy is the key to the future for today's children, but not all of our young people have access to a computer or helpful learning programs.Robert Toporek, founder and president of TeamChildren, saw a problem over 20 years ago and set out to fix it."The mission of team children is to make sure that every family and their children have the tools, the opportunity and the training to achieve their full potential." (:11)"TeamChildren has distributed over 15,000 computers over the years. Recipients pay what they can afford and put in 'sweat equity'," said Toporek. "And that way we are giving people a hand up and not a hand out.""I have the time and I'll be more than happy to volunteer," said Betzaida Burke from Philadelphia.Many of the volunteers are retired and quite a few have been with TeamChildren for over a decade."I enjoy working on computers. I enjoy interacting with children, so it's good that children get a feel on how computers work," said volunteer Archie Best.TeamChildren helps veterans and first responders acquire computers if they need a hand, and also works with youngsters on the autistic spectrum."I am obsessed and I just love electronics," said Naomi Fuerman from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.The warehouse for TeamChildren is stacked with computer parts waiting for assembly. And there's no shortage of customers."I'm here today because I purchased a few computers a couple of weeks ago and I felt like I could use a few more. Technology is such a big issue these days," said Erikia Miller from Teach 'N Tots Learning Academy.TeamChildren also enhances the lives of the volunteers."We give them an opportunity to have something to do that's effective, that's powerful, and actually makes a difference," said Toporek.----------