Athletes workout to honor fallen heroes

It's called 24 Heroes for 24 Hours. Some crossfitters are honoring fallen soldiers, sailors and marines, and testing their own limits.
Toes to bar, weighted lunges, pounding the pavement and rope climbing.
These are some of the exercises athletes will be doing for a workout every hour on the half hour, for 24 hours inside Crossfit MainLine.
24 Heroes in 24 hours, is an endurance event started by Navy veteran Chris Meredith and Mike Petrizzo.
"We wanted to come up with a way to really honor and remember the true meaning of Memorial Day," said Christopher Meredith, Co-Founder of 24 Heroes in 24 Hours.
Each workout is named after a fallen hero. Such as Airforce Staff Sergeant Travis Griffin, Marine Lance Corporal Justin James Wilson and Army Specialist Hilda Clayton.
As you can see, the workouts aren't easy!
"They're designed to make you think, challenge you physically, spiritually, emotionally, mentally," said Mike Petrizzo, Co-Founder of 24 Heroes in 24 Hours.
The event is also raising money for the Silent Warrior Scholarship Fund.
It supports the children of some marines who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"We want them to know they are cared for and remembered even years after they lost their parents," said Meredith.
"Being here today has a role in their lives and impacts their lives and that's what Memorial Day should be about," said crossfit athlete Erin Burke.
It's a win-win for these cross-fit friends, supporting a good cause and testing their limits. Their goal is to make it through the full 24 hours.
"I think around 2 to sunrise will be probably the hardest when you're a little more drained," said crossfit athlete Julia Calandra.
