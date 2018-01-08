BB guns, paintball, and other guns cause more kids eye injuries

Almost everyone remembers the scenes in the movie "A Christmas Story," when Ralphy asks for a B-B gun, and pretty much everyone, including Santa says "You'll shoot your eye out, kid!"Now a new report is backing that up.Eye injuries related to B-B, pellet, and paintball guns are up 169-percent over the past two decades.Eye injuries from these activities are much more likely to land kids in the hospital than other sports-related eye injuries.Keep in mind, in paintball, kids are aiming at each other.Ninety-percent of the injuries can be prevented if the right safety gear is used.