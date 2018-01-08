HEALTH & FITNESS

BB guns, paintball, and other guns cause more kids eye injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

Children's eye injuries on the rise - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on January 8, 2018. (WPVI)

Pediatricians warn about dangers of paintball, BB guns
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPVI) --
Almost everyone remembers the scenes in the movie "A Christmas Story," when Ralphy asks for a B-B gun, and pretty much everyone, including Santa says "You'll shoot your eye out, kid!"

Now a new report is backing that up.

Eye injuries related to B-B, pellet, and paintball guns are up 169-percent over the past two decades.

Eye injuries from these activities are much more likely to land kids in the hospital than other sports-related eye injuries.

Keep in mind, in paintball, kids are aiming at each other.

Ninety-percent of the injuries can be prevented if the right safety gear is used.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckeye carechildren's health
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Weight loss surgery helps teens reverse heart risks
Flu activity across the Tri-state area
Art of Aging: Afib more common than previously thought
Gray Hall returns to work after undergoing emergency brain surgery
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect
School Closings and Delays
3 teens recovering following stabbing in Lawndale
Firefighter's family lives in firehouse after blaze consumes home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Officer injured during traffic stop
Feds discover more than 700 lbs of cocaine at Philly port
Police search for 2 suspects following the discovery of more than $150K in drugs
Funeral, viewings set for fallen Philadelphia firefighter
Show More
Montco nursing home evacuated following burst pipe, flood
Dust settles after dozens fired from Philly DA's office
Philadelphia facing backlog of water main breaks
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Dust settles after dozens fired from Philly DA's office
Philadelphia facing backlog of water main breaks
18-wheel dump truck overturns in SW Philadelphia
More Video