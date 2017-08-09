Beau Biden Foundation offers free sessions to prevent child abuse

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --All adults, whether they're a parent or not, can help protect children from child abuse.
That's the message from the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children.
The first of three free training sessions is being held Wednesday night in Delaware to teach ways to prevent abuse and recognize signs of abuse, as well.
The foundation was established shortly after Beau Biden passed away in 2015.
And it was created to continue his lifelong passion.
Wednesday's training session is at the Delaware Law School on Concord Pike in Wilmington from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You can register ahead of time online or right at the door.
MORE INFORMATION: Beaubidenfoundation.org/landing/library/
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps