HEALTH & FITNESS

Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

Allergan Issues Nationwide Voluntary Recall of TAYTULLA Softgel Capsules (Allergan)

MADISON, N.J. --
Allergan is voluntarily recalling packs of its birth control pills in the U.S. because of a packaging error with placebos, increasing the possibility of unintended pregnancy.

The company says four placebo pills were placed out of order in the Taytulla packs. Allergan says the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules.

The recall involves lot 5620706, which expires in May 2019. Consumers who have those birth control pills should arrange to return them to their physicians.

Consumers with questions about the recall are being asked to contact Allergan at 800-678-1605, Monday through Friday.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsrecallbirth controlhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
Lower body burner challenge - Today's Fitness Tip
Your back-to-school medical checklist for kids and student athletes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News