Boot camp offered for Alzheimer's caregivers

Alzheimer's caregiver bootcamp. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 23, 2017. (WPVI)

As the number of Americans with Alzheimer's disease grows, so does the number of family members who have become caregivers.

And that includes younger adult children.

In fact, one in four caregivers is now under the age of 34, and more men are also stepping into that role.

To help, UCLA Health has developed a caregiver boot camp.

It includes sessions on the medical basics of dementia, as well as preventing falls, handling meals, and the best ways to calm someone who's confused or scared.

The caregivers also role-play with professional actors who simulate scenarios they might encounter.

UCLA hopes other medical facilities will develop their own boot camps to help more families.

