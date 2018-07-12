HEALTH & FITNESS

Breathe, sweat and breathe some more at these weekend wellness events in Philly

Photo: Ev/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your health and wellness game?

From breathwork classes to an outdoor bootcamp with a live DJ, there are plenty of holistic activities to dive into this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Mindfulness at the Museum





This Friday, enjoy a mindful lunch break at the Institute of Contemporary Art. The weekly series of drop-in sessions aims to help the community -- inside the museum and out -- become more aware and appreciate the "here and now." Throughout the guided meditation, instructor Shesheena Bray will help participants use breathing techniques to explore tensions in their bodies, quiet their minds and set intentions.

When: Friday, July 13, 12-1 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

#SummerShapeUp Bootcamp at Cira Green





Get your sweat on at the #SummerShapeUp Bootcamp at Cira Green this Saturday morning. Hosted by Core Aesthetics and Evo Philly, the free weekly session features a challenging guided workout, live DJ set, giveaways and the chance to socialize with fellow trainees.

When: Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m.-noon
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Intro to Rebirthing Breathwork at Healing Arts Collective





Looking to dive deeper into meditative breathwork? Then join Jason A. Bradford this Saturday evening for an introductory course on "rebirthing breathwork," aka "conscious connected breathing." Throughout the three-hour group class, students will explore how to harness their relationship with their breath to release stress and tension from the body, access and release stored emotions, and increase vitality and fulfillment within themselves and their relationships.

When: Saturday, July 14, 6-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodline
HEALTH & FITNESS
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
Lower body burner challenge - Today's Fitness Tip
Your back-to-school medical checklist for kids and student athletes
After 227lb weight loss, 23-year-old tries to inspire others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News