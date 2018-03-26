HEALTH & FITNESS

Bursts of exercise just as good as longer exercise sessions, study says

Bursts of exercise just as good as longer exercise sessions, study says - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new study says short bursts of exercise may be just as good as regular exercise when it comes to extending your life.

This means you may not have to carve out thirty to sixty minutes during your day for a traditional workout.

Researchers from the National Cancer Institute and Duke University followed nearly 5,000 adults.

They found the more active you are, the less likely you are to die early and it didn't matter if the activity was all at once or broken up.

The study isn't perfect and they weren't able to account for other factors. But they did show an association and other studies have shown similar results.

Here are some easy ways to fit in fitness:

- Walk briskly to get lunch
- Run to your car in the parking lot

- Play with your kids
- Do jumping jacks while waiting in line

You might get some funny looks, but at least you're getting in your exercise!

