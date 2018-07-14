HEALTH & FITNESS

California town mayor wants to forbid neckties

Lancaster mayor wants to forbid neckties. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

LANCASTER, Calif. (WPVI) --
Earlier this week, we told you about a new study that finds neckties could reduce blood flow to the brain.

The mayor of Lancaster, California has taken that study to heart.

He wants to forbid city employees from requiring their workers to wear neckties.

In the study, German researchers found that ties restrict circulation by as much as seven and a half percent on average.

That could have fatal implications for those with high blood pressure.

Neckties could reduce blood flow to the brain: As seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 10, 2018



