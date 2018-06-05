HEALTH & FITNESS

Cancer treatment here 2X the cost of Canada, with same survival rate

Canadian treatment even included expensive drug not used in U.S.
CHICAGO, Ill. (WPVI) --
Treatment for advanced colon cancer in the U-S costs twice as much as in Canada.

And yet, survival rates aren't any better.

A team at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle found that the average in Washington state was more than 12-thousand dollars, compared to 6-thousand dollars, across the border in British Columbia.

And the Canadian treatment included an expensive drug which wasn't used in the U.S.

Study leaders say it shows the U-S doesn't need to spend as much, to get the results.

And we'd like to help you keep tabs on your healthcare costs.

So we've partnered with the Philadelphia Inquirer to provide Philly Health Costs and the PriceCheck tool.

You can check the real costs of tests and treatments in our area, by clicking here.
