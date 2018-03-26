FYI PHILLY

Center City welcomes 3000 BC spa

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans of 3000 BC Spa in Chestnut Hill will be happy to hear there's now a Center City outpost. (WPVI)

Fans of 3000 BC Spa in Chestnut Hill will be happy to hear there's now a Center City outpost. But, as Karen Rogers shows us, it's not a spa; it's a beauty customization lab.
3000 BC Center City | Instagram
834 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthFYI Phillyfyi beautyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Philly: Broadway Philly's 2018-19 season and the new PARX Casino
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: Broadway Philly's 2018-19 season and the new PARX Casino
Watch FYI Philly: New Pandora store promises to up your shine
Watch FYI Philly: Franklin Square Chinese Lantern Festival
Watch FYI PhillY: DeNofa's Deli serving up great meats in NE Philly
More FYI Philly
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors voice concerns over popular at-home genetic testing
Art of Aging: It's never too late says one senior
Squat and press! Today's Tip
Shoveling tips to avoid injuries
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Eagles DE Michael Bennett in custody, bond set at $10,000
Wife speaks after man charged in Allentown teen case
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Video of pledge chugging alcohol on night of fall shown in court
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
School arming students with rocks adds additional security
Upper Darby police seek rape suspect
Hit-and-run crash near Dover leads to drug, weapons charges
Show More
FTC confirms investigation of Facebook, company shares plunge
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
VA secretary Shulkin attends Del. summit amid speculation
Camden police: Mother killed, son injured in stabbing
Storm Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
Storm Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
More Video