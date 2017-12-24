  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker
HEALTH & FITNESS

Claire's pulls children's makeup after lab testing finds asbestos

EMBED </>More Videos

Claire's is recalling certain brands of children's makeup over asbestos concerns. (KTRK)

Retailer Claire's is pulling certain brands of children's makeup due to cancer-causing substances.

The company has pulled 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns.

The issue came up thanks to a Rhode Island woman who was worried about the ingredients in her 6-year-old daughter's glitter makeup kit.

Kristi Warner mailed the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina.

Test results revealed tremolite asbestos. Exposure to asbestos has been linked to mesothelioma, which is fatal.

"I physically sank. I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home," Warner said.

Claire's pulled the makeup and released a statement, saying they'll be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues.



The impacted products, according to ABC affiliate WJAR, include:

-Aqua Glitter Kit
-Jeweled Heart Kit
-Pink Flip Phone Kit
-Pink Jeweled Star Kit
-Pink Jeweled Rectangle Kit
-Pink Jeweled Heart Kit
-Pink Glitter

-Shiny Black Plastic Makeup Kit with Handle
-Pink Glittery Makeup Kit with Fold Closure
-Claire's Eyeshadow Palette
-Pink Sparkly Heart Kit

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
healthrecallbeauty productschildrenu.s. & worldhealthcheckconsumer
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors using 3D printers to help heart with AFib
Orthodontists weigh benefits of Invisalign braces for pre-teens
Downsizing calories while still indulging this holiday season
Woman, 93, helps create the decor at historic houses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Church thief causes $10K worth of damage
TRACKING SANTA: NORAD launches sleigh tracker
Eagles can secure No. 1 seed with Christmas win
Dallas done! Cowboys eliminated from NFL playoff contention
Hot holiday items: Multi-use cookers, toy monkeys, velvet
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds, Cooler
Trump takes calls from children on Christmas Eve
Pope: Bethlehem trek's like today's migrations
Show More
Termini Brothers draws a crowd of shoppers
Community throws party for girl after Christmas letter
'Community Claus' hands out gifts to Philadelphia families
Police investigate Frankford shooting
Teen charged with murdering girlfriend's parents
More News
Top Video
Church thief causes $10K worth of damage
Hot holiday items: Multi-use cookers, toy monkeys, velvet
Community throws party for girl after Christmas letter
'Community Claus' hands out gifts to Philadelphia families
More Video