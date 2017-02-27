Cold or flu? How to tell the difference

You feel like you're coming down with something.But is it a cold or the flu?Here are some ways to tell -People with colds tend to have runny or stuffy noses, and colds rarely cause fevers above 101 degrees.But influenza comes on faster, causes serious body aches, chills, and fevers that can easily hit 102 degrees.Coughs from flu can start at the beginning of your illness, while coughs from colds tend to start as the cold wanes.You should start feeling better a few days into a cold, but the flu can knock you down for a week.