HEALTH & FITNESS

Colorectal cancer still rising in younger adults

EMBED </>More Videos

Colorectal cancer still rising in younger adults: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 8, 2017. (WPVI)

By
Doctors are reporting a concerning trend with colorectal cancer.

The disease appears to be on the rise in younger adults. Typically screening starts at age 50, but the incidence in under the age of 50 is growing.

As for race, researchers say the death rates for young white men and women has gone up.

Many people are quick to blame obesity, but experts say that's not the driving force. Right now, they don't know what's causing the numbers to go up.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancer
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
New immunization requirements for all Pennsylvania students
Woman has swallowed braces wire surgically removed 10 years later
Consumer Reports: Getting rid of lice without harsh chemicals
FYI Philly: Win a car and lifetime gym membership in the Summer Fit Contest
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured in hotel room in Tropicana Atlantic City
Man gunned down outside home in West Goshen
Drug suspect who taunted Bensalem police in custody
Trump warns NKorea of 'fire and fury' as nuke threat worsens
4 arrested after Plymouth Meeting home invasion, standoff
Man shot while sitting on steps in Hunting Park
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Customers charged Philly beverage tax at Delco Wendy's
Show More
AccuWeather: Midweek Sunshine
Police: NJ mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
NJ newlyweds want to meet wedding crashing couple who left $1 gift
109 US salmonella cases now linked to papayas from Mexico
Woman has swallowed braces wire surgically removed 10 years later
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: NJ mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
Trump warns NKorea of 'fire and fury' as nuke threat worsens
Company brings shrimp farming to Pennsauken, NJ
More Video