Colorectal cancer still rising in younger adults

Doctors are reporting a concerning trend with colorectal cancer.The disease appears to be on the rise in younger adults. Typically screening starts at age 50, but the incidence in under the age of 50 is growing.As for race, researchers say the death rates for young white men and women has gone up.Many people are quick to blame obesity, but experts say that's not the driving force. Right now, they don't know what's causing the numbers to go up.