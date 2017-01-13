HEALTH & FITNESS

Congress OKs first step to dismantle 'Obamacare'

WASHINGTON --
Congress has approved the first step toward dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.

Republicans have pushed a budget through Congress that provides an early but crucial victory in the effort.

The budget prevents Democrats from using a Senate filibuster to derail a bill annulling and replacing the law. That's critical because it takes 60 votes to end filibusters, while Republicans have a 52-48 Senate majority.

The real work lies ahead. Republicans must decide which parts of Obama's statute to erase, what a new version should look like and how to protect 20 million people getting health coverage under the 2010 law.

The House approved the budget Friday by a near party-line 227-198 vote.

The Senate approved the measure Thursday. It does not need the president's signature.
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecku.s. & worldpolitics
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
School classes making prosthetic hands for kids without them
Doctors say brain protein linked to depression in pregnancy
Girl sells artwork to raise money to buy diabetic alert dog
The good, bad and unknown about marijuana's health effects
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Manner of death for fmr. NJ hospital CEO changed
Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale
Bucks school district apologizes for "adult content" in homework
NFL moves Steelers/Chiefs kickoff time
Health insurance data breach affects thousands in Delaware
Rescuers search for missing fisherman in Ocean County
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Show More
Man and woman robbed on Schuylkill River Trail
Feds: Philly police progressing after deadly force concerns
Teen girl killed in Poconos skiing accident
Paralyzed detective who forgave shooter eulogized as hero
Driver critically injured in Frankford crash
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos