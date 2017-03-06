Connecting online could make you feel less connected to reality

According to a new social media study, feeling more connected online could make some people feel less-connected and isolated in real life.The more time young adults spent on sites like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, the more likely they were to report feelings of social isolation.But this could go either way - it could be people who feel lonely are more likely to go online to find connections, or it could be people are getting too caught up online and either missing out on real life interactions or feeling like they're excluded looking at everyone else's seemingly perfect lives.We know people use social media in many different ways. Some are posting about politics, others are liking pictures of puppies and that also makes a difference.But overall one of the best remedies for feeling alone is to go out and connect with someone person-to-person, whether that is having lunch with a friend or volunteering.------