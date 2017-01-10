  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Consumption of low-calorie sweeteners on the rise
EMBED </>More News Videos

What makes your oatmeal, pancake syrup and desserts sweet? For a small but growing number of us, it's not sugar. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
What makes your oatmeal, pancake syrup and desserts sweet? For a small but growing number of us, it's not sugar.

Low-calorie sweeteners - from our coffee, to our cereal and yogurt, they're everywhere. And a new study says Americans' consumption is on the rise.

Researchers at George Washington University looked at CDC data from 2009 to 2012. The results suggest we're eating more of these artificial, low-calorie sweeteners, with the number of adults saying they consumed these products up over 50 percent. And among kids the consumption doubling.

The study points to other trends as well. Those who are obese are reaching for more artificially sweetened products than those who are not. Women are also more likely to satisfy their sweet tooth with these low or no-calorie options.

So is this rising pattern of consumption a problem? Not necessarily. With the emphasis on cutting added sugar from our diets, for many Americans it is an attractive alternative.

But with some pointing to evidence that diet sodas and other products don't necessarily entail healthier eating, it could be a reminder, especially to parents, that when it comes to teaching kids about a healthy diet, just swapping the sweetener is no silver bullet.

For children and teenagers, it's better in the long run for them to slowly reduce the amount of sugary drinks and processed food. And start to replace it with healthier options like water, fruits and vegetables.
Related Topics:
healthsugary drink warning labelhealthcheckhealthy livingdietdietingdiets
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Trump asks Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to chair commission on vaccine safety
Obama health law posts solid sign-ups despite GOP repeal vow
Consumer Reports: Staying healthy at the gym
6abc.com Live Video Chat with Penn Medicine: Lung Cancer: Prevention, Treatment & More
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Jury sentences Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Wilmington store owner shot and killed
Horse rescued from icy pond in Malvern
In his final year, Christie aims to tackle drug crisis
Fire damages home in Paulsboro, N.J.
Show More
900 NJ kids may need revaccination over refrigeration issue
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
Man killed trying to stop a robbery in West Philadelphia
Police: Suspect breaks into 4 fast food restaurants in South Philly
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
Man killed trying to stop a robbery in West Philadelphia
Police: Suspect breaks into 4 fast food restaurants in South Philly
More Video