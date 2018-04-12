HEALTH & FITNESS

Daisy Days 2018: Join the fun in support of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Something for Everyone During Daisy Days!
There are more ways than ever to join the fun of Daisy Days this May and show your support for the patients at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). This year's Daisy Days campaign benefits sickle cell research and patient care at CHOP where a large and comprehensive program offers all the specialty services these patients need. Please join us and help make tomorrow's breakthroughs possible!

Take the 31-Day Challenge
Create a team or challenge yourself to walk, jog or run 31, 62 or 100 miles for the kids at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia throughout May. Choose your challenge level and track your miles online. Get started today.

Join Us at The Runway

Be a fashion insider! At this contemporary lunchtime fashion show, you'll see looks specially curated by top Philadelphia-area boutiques and designers modeled by local celebrities, Hospital supporters and patients. Fashion for a cause never looked so good! Purchase sponsorships or tickets.

Create Your Own Daisy Days Event
Your school, workplace or community group can get involved by hosting a fun and easy daisy-themed fundraising activity such as dress down day, selling paper icons or by creating your own Daisy Days event. The fundraising possibilities are endless! Get creative for a good cause.
