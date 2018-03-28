Delaware officials confirm 9 cases of mumps linked to dance events

Delaware health officials have confirmed nine cases of mumps as part of an ongoing investigation of an outbreak among people who attended two dance festivals.The Delaware Division of Public Health said Wednesday that seven of the nine cases either attended the Baile Mejicano event in Wilmington on Feb. 10 or lived with people who attended. An eighth person was working at another Baile Mejicano dance, held at the same location on March 3. Health officials are still investigating the source of another person's exposure.DPH is recommending that anyone who attended either dance contact a doctor.Mumps is a viral infection spread through coughing, sneezing or sharing eating and drinking utensils.Symptoms include fever, aching and fatigue. Most people recover completely, but mumps can also lead to serious complications.------