HEALTH & FITNESS

Delaware officials confirm 9 cases of mumps linked to dance events

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware mumps cases tied to dance events: Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. --
Delaware health officials have confirmed nine cases of mumps as part of an ongoing investigation of an outbreak among people who attended two dance festivals.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said Wednesday that seven of the nine cases either attended the Baile Mejicano event in Wilmington on Feb. 10 or lived with people who attended. An eighth person was working at another Baile Mejicano dance, held at the same location on March 3. Health officials are still investigating the source of another person's exposure.

DPH is recommending that anyone who attended either dance contact a doctor.

Mumps is a viral infection spread through coughing, sneezing or sharing eating and drinking utensils.

Symptoms include fever, aching and fatigue. Most people recover completely, but mumps can also lead to serious complications.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthdelaware newsmumpshealthcheckdancefestivalDover
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge
Symphony flutist keeps on playin' during her brain surgery
Weight loss surgery can change future relationships and love life
Trump responds to NC boy asking for help for father with kidney failure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family members charged in fatal neglect of elderly man
Judge drops involuntary manslaughter charges in Tim Piazza death case
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
2 arrested in Lower Merion fentanyl/carfentanil bust
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge
$10k reward offered in search for Newark, Del. shooting suspect
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Show More
Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed
Ecuador cuts WikiLeaks founder Assange's internet at embassy
'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house
Police: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 people in West Mt. Airy
Employee stabbed at gas station in Burlington
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Utah trooper goes airborne after struck by sliding vehicle
More Video