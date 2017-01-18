HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctor invents app to track illnesses in schools through local crowdsourcing

Healthcheck on Action News

BOSTON, Mass. (WPVI) --
Ever wish you had a crystal ball into the germs and illnesses that are lurking at your child's school?

The 'Sneez' app may just what you are looking for!

A new, free app is helping parents track which germs are going around in their children's classroom.

Dr. Bill Satterwhite created the "sneez" app, which uses crowd-sourcing to track illnesses going around school.

It allows parents to anonymously enter their own school and grade, and self-report symptoms or diagnoses such as lice or the stomach bug.

All parents can then search the information by entering their child's school and grade.

One mother of four remarked, "We would be so in front of illnesses!" when she was told about the new app.

Sneez is not endorsed by schools.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckchildren's health
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Reebok offers free trainer sessions to kick off partnership with finder app
Runners take on Triple 7 Quest: 7 marathons, 7 days, 7 continents
Kids Health Matters: HPV recommendations
NJ woman gets lifesaving transplant after lawmakers step in
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush in ICU; Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Obama holds final news conference; defends Manning decision
PATCO working to solve service problems
Woman in Montco court over drug overdose death
Christie: No Trump role because wife refused to move
Security guard charged with murder in bar shooting
Slip-and-fall bandits sought in Verizon store robbery
Show More
Trump encouraging crowd for inauguration events
Aw rats! Philadelphia ranked #1 for rodents
Metal debris crashes onto car, injures dog on I-676
Family says smoke detectors helped them escape burning home
Search for missing elderly man in Montco
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos