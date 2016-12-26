HEALTH & FITNESS

Do's and don'ts for exercising while sick

Healthcheck on Action News

ROCHESTER, Minnesota --
Regular exercise is good for the immune system, helping us fight off simple infections, such as colds.

With all the respiratory and stomach bugs going around right now, should you continue to work out when you're sick?

Experts say that depends how sick you are, even if you are a hard-core work-out lovers.

The Mayo Clinic says if you're wondering if exercising might be a bad idea, the "neck rule" is a good guideline.

If your symptoms are above the neck, like a stuffy nose or sneezing from a mild cold, you should be O-K.

But skip the workout if you have a bad cough, fever, muscle aches, or stomach trouble.

The physical exertion will likely make you even more sick.

Even if you're OK to exercise, lower the intensity a notch.

And pay attention to how you feel - if mild symptoms get worse, give yourself a break and try another day.

If you lift weights, try working out at home instead of the gym, to avoid infecting others.

If you've been sidelined by being sick, don't sweat it - You'll get back in shape quickly.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckexercise
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Trying the new sports gear - without injuries
From singing cards to cameras and remote controls, keep tiny batteries safe
Final test results confirm Ebola vaccine highly effective
Comfort dog brings cheer to Penn Medicine patients
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman, great granddaughter from New Jersey missing
Call for justice in shooting death of South Philadelphia store owner
Lehigh Valley family rescued after getting lost on Grand Canyon trip
Jim Kenney reflects on year one as Philadelphia mayor
Tires slashed on 9 vehicles in Northwood
Chaos, panic break out at NJ mall after reports of shots fired
Drexel professor under fire for 'white genocide' tweet
Show More
2-alarm fire at Collegeville home
Woman uses technology to scare package thief away
Sinkhole forces evacuations of some Detroit-area homes
VIDEO: Travelers head home after the holiday
Truck overturns on I-76 ramp in King of Prussia
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos