Do's and don'ts for exercising while sick

Regular exercise is good for the immune system, helping us fight off simple infections, such as colds.With all the respiratory and stomach bugs going around right now, should you continue to work out when you're sick?Experts say that depends how sick you are, even if you are a hard-core work-out lovers.The Mayo Clinic says if you're wondering if exercising might be a bad idea, the "neck rule" is a good guideline.If your symptoms are above the neck, like a stuffy nose or sneezing from a mild cold, you should be O-K.But skip the workout if you have a bad cough, fever, muscle aches, or stomach trouble.The physical exertion will likely make you even more sick.Even if you're OK to exercise, lower the intensity a notch.And pay attention to how you feel - if mild symptoms get worse, give yourself a break and try another day.If you lift weights, try working out at home instead of the gym, to avoid infecting others.If you've been sidelined by being sick, don't sweat it - You'll get back in shape quickly.