HEALTH & FITNESS

Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan

EMBED </>More Videos

Patriots fan donates kidney to Eagles fan - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
We know we have passionate sports fans here in Philadelphia and fans are also passionate in New England.

But two fans have set that aside for a life-saving transplant operation.

Patricia Pizzimenti, a lifelong Eagles fan, needed a kidney transplant. Through an organ exchange, she received a kidney from a stranger named John Houlihan, who happens to be a huge Patriots fan.

The donor and recipient recently met and Patricia gave him a huge hug - and a t-shirt saying "Can you believe I gave my kidney to an Eagles fan?"

"Well apparently my sense of humor was transferred in my kidney, Patricia decided to remind me that the Patriots lost the Super Bowl," John joked.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckkidney transplantorgan donationsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriots
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
20 confirmed E. coli cases in Pa. linked to romaine lettuce
Study raising eyebrows about air quality in child care centers
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
Art of Aging: Retiree finds his dream job
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Argument among workers led to fatal airport stabbing
Bags worth $112,000 stolen from King of Prussia Mall
Phiilly's 'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire
School superintendent accused of defecating on high school track
Search continues for hit and run driver who left boy, 3, injured
Meek Mill pushing for criminal-justice reform in Pennsylvania
20 confirmed E. coli cases in Pa. linked to romaine lettuce
Discarded cigarette sparks raging townhouse fire
Show More
Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak
Wildwood to allow parking on part of the beach
AccuWeather: Near Record Heat Friday. Cooler, Showers for the Weekend
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
Officials: Person of interest in Churchville murders died of drug overdose
More News