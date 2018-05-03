Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan

We know we have passionate sports fans here in Philadelphia and fans are also passionate in New England.But two fans have set that aside for a life-saving transplant operation.Patricia Pizzimenti, a lifelong Eagles fan, needed a kidney transplant. Through an organ exchange, she received a kidney from a stranger named John Houlihan, who happens to be a huge Patriots fan.The donor and recipient recently met and Patricia gave him a huge hug - and a t-shirt saying "Can you believe I gave my kidney to an Eagles fan?""Well apparently my sense of humor was transferred in my kidney, Patricia decided to remind me that the Patriots lost the Super Bowl," John joked.------