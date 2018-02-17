Easier-on-the-stomach milk hits Phila. area supermarkets

A new variety of easier-to-digest milk has hit supermarket shelves in the Philadelphia area.A2 Milk was created in Australia more than a decade ago.The company gets milk from local cows, selected because they produce only the A2 casein protein, not the A1.The A1 protein is linked to stomach problems some people have with milk.Most conventional milk sold today is blended from cows producing either the A1 or A2 type of protein.There's nothing added or removed, as in lactose-free milks.The milk is being sold by several major grocery chains, with more being added in the coming months.