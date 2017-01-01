'Eat Fat, Get Thin' doctor authors cookbook

Many New Year's resolutions include a promise to eat healthier.Health experts say the key to success is to change one thing at a time, not your whole diet at once.For example, dietitians say adding healthy fats, such as olive oil, avocados, nuts and nut butters can be an easy change to make.Dr. Mark Hyman, whose research led to the original "eat fat, get thin" book, believes good fats make it easier to get bad things like sugar out of our diets."We can add all these fats to our diet without fear. It cuts your cravings, it speeds up your metabolism, it makes you have a much more alert, focused brain. It allows you to function at a much higher level than when you're eating all the starch & sugar," Dr. Hyman told Action News.Dr. Hyman says most recipes for our favorite foods can be tweaked to include healthy fats.And he just published a cookbook to prove it, the "Eat Fat, Get Thin" cookbook.It includes 175 recipes for stir fries, fritattas, and other favorites, even a recipe for walnut fudge brownies.All are aimed at helping users to fast and sustained weight loss.Dr. Hyman is director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, as well as a founder of the Ultrawellness Center in Lenox, Mass.